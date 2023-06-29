Each year, on the 4th of July, the Paonia Museum opens its doors to the public and serves up ice cream and root-beer floats on the lawn of the museum and old schoolhouse. The museum and schoolhouse hold a treasuretrove of historical displays showcasing the early days of Paonia and the North Fork Valley.
Don’t miss this opportunity to take a peak into the past and enjoy some ice cream and homemade cookies from 1 pm to 4 pm, on Tuesday, July 4, at the North Fork Historical Society Ice Cream Social. The museum is located at 700 Highway 187, on the north end of Grand Avenue in Paonia.
