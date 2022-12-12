North Fork Historic Society invites everyone to Christmas at the Paonia Museum, 700 Shady Lane near the Paonia River Park. The holiday reception, celebrated with cookies and cider, will take place from 1:00-4:00, Saturday, December 10, 2022.
There will be an old-fashioned Christmas tree with ornaments from yesteryear, music from earlier times. There will also be a drawing for a framed 1930s vintage black-and-white photograph of the Paonia Grand Avenue Christmas lights.
Most important is the opportunity to see the historic Ken Park's home that is the museum. The Park's home features a sitting room with a piano, an old-fashioned dining room, a child's bedroom, and kitchen all furnished with local items from a bygone era. Another room showcases Paonia High School and World War II memorabilia and the Paonia telephone exchange.
Include a visit to the Bowie Schoolhouse, a part of the museum complex. Slate blackboards and wooden desks are components of the two-room schoolhouse. Names of students that lived in the Bowie mining town are carved into some of the desks.
Hosting the Christmas event is a new board composed of Judy Livingston-President, Christina Patterson-Secretary, Janet Oja, Claudia King and Ken and Oggie McGuire. Supporters of the board are Kathy Edwards and Linda Collar.
Hours for the museum are 10:00 a.m. to noon Saturdays with volunteer Janet Oja. Tours can be arranged by contacting Judy Livingston at 970-261-8044 or 970-527-3970.
