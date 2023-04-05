We are excited to announce changes to the 12th annual Pea Green Pedal! Please join us on Saturday, June 24, 2023 for the 20- or 40-mile bike ride, which will start and finish, in Pea Green – at the Pea Green Community Center! As this is the 100th Celebration of the Pea Green Corner Store, we thought it would be great to pay homage to our event's namesake, and change locations! Your registration for this event will include lunch, 2 drink tickets, a Delta Health Foundation gaiter, and an entry into a drawing to win a free bike!
Click HERE to register today, and help support Delta Health Foundation's mission to inspire generosity, and support remarkable care for our community, through Delta Health! For additional information visit foundationdeltahealth.org or contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or dwise@deltahospital.org.
We’d LOVE to include you as a Sponsor…
Delta Health Foundation’s Pea Green Pedal is a beloved community event, and we’d love to include you as a sponsor! You can be sure that your sponsorship dollars will be used to support the employees of Delta Health. This means scholarships for education, specialized equipment needs, staff training, and more!
