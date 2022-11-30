Delta County and Colorado State University Extension are facilitating a drop off day for unwanted pesticides. Drop off will be from 10 am to 2 pm at the Delta County Landfill (12211 Trap Club Road Eckert, CO 81418) on December 1, 2022.
The cost is $7 per pound of dropped off pesticide that will be safely packaged for handling and disposal. No container is too small or too large. They’ll be accepting everything from agricultural use pesticides to home use lawn care products. According to Todd Ballard Ph.D. Agronomist with Colorado State University Extension, “This program serves as an opportunity to remove chemicals from the valley, in a safe manner, reducing the potential for accidental exposures.”
For more information contact Todd Ballard Ph.D., Tri-River Area Agronomy Agent at (970) 874-2195 or todd.ballard@colostate.edu
