HI! I’m Gravy, here with my brother Biscuit. Everyone knows you can’t have Biscuit without Gravy. We certainly look like matching bookends. We bonded for life when we were really scared, trapped under an old chicken coop. We are very grateful we were rescued. We are 12 weeks old ,Our Katmandu foster mom says we are simply the best kitties. We are dog and child friendly, playful with big purrs. We have been neutered and vaccinated. Speaking for both of us, we can’t wait to meet you. For more information, please call Shanda at (970)901-8828.
