The annual North Fork High School Volleyball Team’s Pink Night will be Friday, October 13 versus Olathe this year. Games will be at 4 pm, 5 pm with varsity beginning at 6 pm.
There will be a beef raffle. Contact the high school or a North Fork High School volleyball player for tickets in the upcoming weeks. A silent auction, thanks to generous community donations, will also take place. Be sure to come hungry as the fundraising all-you-can-eat soup dinner and bake sale is sure to satisfy the most robust appetite.
The annual student design contest for t-shirts is in the process, with the theme for this year’s event, “Be here. Be you. Be pink.” The winning design will be chosen on September 11. T-shirts can be ordered through Lasting Impressions. The earlier you order, the better to insure you have your shirt by game night. All profits from the shirts will go towards the donation check. Last year, the team raised and donated $15,000 to oncology. Please help make this year’s event another smashing success!
If you have questions or would like to contribute or become a sponsor, contact Kriss Allen at the North Fork High School, (970) 872-3882, or via her cell at (970) 234-2965.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.