Student council and a few extra 6th graders, supervised by PK-8 teachers and members of Paonia Lions Club, cleaned up the two miles of Hwy 133, just south of Somerset, assigned to Paonia Middle School on Monday, April 24.
On Wednesday, April 26, Paonia K-8 6th graders joined the Paonia Lions Club to conduct their annual 2-3/4 miles of highway cleanup. This is the fourteenth year the two groups have paired up to clean Highway 133 above Paonia.
