Victoria Turner is one of the newest members of the Delta County Planning Commission. After attending only three meetings, the Board of County Commissioners determined that Victoria had shown both misconduct and nonperformance of her duties as part of the commission.
“After I became a member of the commission, I was given no training, no bylaws, no list of my duties. I was basically said to listen and vote,” Victoria said. “I had questions as to how they were running the meetings and if they were following the rules of how a public meeting should be conducted. So, I took it upon myself to do my own due diligence and learn how it was supposed to work.”
According to Tom Kay, then the current chairman of the planning commission, “The new members are asked to participate in the meeting, listen to what is happening and vote accordingly.”
Victoria went on to say she downloaded the planning commission bylaws, the state of Colorado statutes, and the Robert’s Rules of Order. After research, Victoria felt that the commission had violated a number of rules that governed this body. One included the fact that at a previous meeting, Chairman Tom Kay, having fulfilled his two-year commission, should be replaced. However, at that meeting, no one was interested in filling the position, so by default the group voted to maintain him until another chairperson could be elected.
Victoria said she nominated herself to act as associate chair, but no one seconded the motion so it did not go to a vote. According to Victoria, members of the planning commission felt she did not have the experience to conduct the meetings or handle a crowd.
At the March 8, 2023, meeting, following a presentation by PLN22-066/Prock for a limited land use permit, Victoria questioned the planning commission as to, “What law or statutes allow us to act as a legislative body while violating our bylaws?”
“She was asking legal questions. This is not a venue for legal questions,” Tom Kay said. A lengthy discussion was held in which Victoria continued to read and recite the findings of her research, the Robert’s rules and the state statutes, to the point that the motion on the floor could not be seconded or approved. At one point, Tom Kay said she was being disruptive. However, Victoria alleged that by voting on the motion the planners were violating the law and everything they did would be considered null and void.
The questions that Victoria raised were not on the agenda, but the planners agreed to discuss the bylaws at a later time with council present, which would be on the agenda at another point. At one point several members of the planning committee were talking at the same time, one over another, and still Victoria continued to bring her objections forth. After about 20 minutes of discussion, the group moved on to another subject. (This meeting can be viewed on YouTube at Delta County Planning Commission, 3-08-2023.)
At the end of that same meeting, about 45 minutes later, they voted on the Prock issue. Victoria abstained from voting, once again citing her research and laws, and she asked to have the reasons for her abstention documented in the minutes of the meeting.
On Monday, March 20, Victoria received a notice that the Board of County Commissioners had determined that she would be brought before them to have her removed from her position on the planning commission. Bylaw 5.4b of the planning commission states, “Any member of the Commission may be removed at any time by action of the board, in its sole discretion for non-performance of duty or misconduct.” The charges levied at Victoria were for both of those reasons. Victoria took her plea to social media, asking for support for her in what she was trying to do and accomplish.
On Tuesday, March 21, a group of people assembled on her behalf at the Delta County Commissioners’ meeting. The end result was that only one commissioner, Mike Lane, presented a motion to remove her; no one seconded the motion so Victoria retains her seat.
Since that meeting, Tom Kay resigned as the chairman and Associate Chairman Jacob Gray became the chair. Kate Darlington was elected as the vice chair. In addition, the planning commission is in the process of rewriting the bylaws to make sure they are in compliance with local and state statutes.
After the meeting Victoria said, “I feel very disappointed. All I want to do is to make sure the planning commission is in compliance with the laws. I want them to represent their constituents and I don’t feel like they are doing that now.” She went on to say that both Wendell Koontz and Don Suppes said she was being given a second chance, but she needed to get along with the other members of the commission.
