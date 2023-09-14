It is that time of year for the second annual Polaris RZR giveaway, sponsored by Surface Creek Motorsports, Kwiki Tire Service and Weekender Sports. This is the time for our community to pull together to support our young athletes.
This year we are giving away a Polaris RZR 900, with all proceeds going to benefit Cedaredge youth. Last year’s razor winner was the Medrano family. It was a huge success last year. Thanks to everyone who contributed! Organizers managed to raise $27,000 for the Cedaredge High School athletic programs, and this year, we are hoping to surpass that! Minimum donation is $10 and can be made at Surface Creek Motorsports in Eckert, Weekender Sports in Hotchkiss, or Kwiki Tire in Delta. Opportunities to donate can also be found at many events leading up to and including Applefest. The RZR will be available to view at all Cedaredge home football and volleyball games. So get out and enjoy some our local events, and as a bonus, you may just be this year’s lucky winner! This year’s winner will be announced on the last day of Applefest, Sunday, October 8.
