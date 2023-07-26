The 118th annual Delta County Fair is here! A host of family events provides ample entertainment for all but the fair itself, as always, is rooted in showcasing animals and exhibits from local youth in the farming and ranching community. The fair gives 4-H and FFA members a place to present their yearly projects and an opportunity to participate in the commerce of a livestock sale. The long-standing tradition of the fair’s focus on young people in Delta County is alive and well.
The theme for the 2023 fair is “Country Fans and Cattle Brands” and the events kick-off on Saturday, July 29 with the junior rodeo where you can cheer on the next generation of rodeo contestants. Most of the long-running favorite events are back this year, including team roping. Mutton bustin’ and even a dog obedience show are also on tap. Speaking of taps, the beer garden will be open and there will be food trucks galore to greet fairgoers this year. Pancake breakfasts and the Delta County Livestock Barbecue will also help to feed hungry spectators. Line up for the annual Delta County Fair Parade on Saturday, August 6 in downtown Hotchkiss.
A crowd favorite, the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo is on Thursday, August 3 and gives the local teams a chance to compete for advancement to the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Finals. Saturday, August 5, is Flower Motor Company Rodeo Night at the fair with plenty of bronc and bull riding, roping and barrel-racing fun! Be sure to take advantage of the food trucks on hand while you’re there. These events are well attended so get your tickets in hand early.
Animal entries and show winners can all be viewed in the barns on the west side of the fairgrounds. Heritage Hall will house a myriad of fair entries from jams and jellies to fine arts and flower arrangements. Don’t forget to check out all the arts and crafts booths in the park.
The High Country Spotlight is proud to present the official Delta County Fair and Rodeo Guide! Throughout the pages of the guide, you will find a complete schedule and descriptions of all showings and events, interesting articles on the history of the fair, royalty, and other fair related content. Copies of the Fair Guide have been distributed throughout the county and will be available at the fair. Attendees can view an electronic version online by visiting HighCountryShopper.com or by clicking on the QR code in this article.
A heartfelt, good-luck wish goes out to all the kids and participants in this year’s fair! Pull out that Stetson, head down to Hotchkiss and join in the celebration of a time-honored tradition.
