Follow the “4R’s” to prevent West Nile Infections!
Delta County Health Department (DCHD) received confirmation that a “pool” of mosquitoes collected from a trap in the Delta area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The mosquitoes were collected by Delta Mosquito Control District No. 1 and sent by DCHD to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) laboratory for testing.
“Terry and the dedicated team at the Delta Mosquito Control District are tirelessly committed to ensuring our safety. As a united community, it's crucial for all of us to remain vigilant in our efforts to control mosquitos and safeguard ourselves and our loved ones from their bites. Keep in mind some simple but effective measures: reduce outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, wear light-colored clothing, and apply insect repellent. Together, we can keep our community safe.” Stated Shirley Tatto, Delta County Health Department, Emergency Preparedness & Response Coordinator
Mosquito larvicide in the form of “dunks” and granular form can be added to standing water in ponds and ditches, and both are available at hardware stores and online. However, protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to prevent infection with WNV. This is your reminder to exercise the four R’s:
REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent.
REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.
REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.
REMIND your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety.
Information on methods and materials for controlling mosquitos is available at most municipal offices and the Health Department. For more information:
https://www.deltacountyco.gov/820/West-Nile-Virus---Join-the-SWAT-Team
