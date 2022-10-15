The Delta County Historical Society is hosting a presentation on the Eagle Rock excavation Thursday, October 20th, at 7pm. This event will be held at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 5th and Meeker one block east of Main Street in Delta. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
The event speaker will be Colin Price, BLM Archeologist. His expertise is the study of the human past through the excavation and analysis of artifacts and other physical remains. The vast public lands managed by the BLM feature significant evidence of the 10,000+ years of human prehistory and history in the western United States and Alaska. Sites long abandoned by ancient people offer important insights into the ways in which human activities and the environment have been linked together through time, and how seemingly minor cultural practices can contribute to substantial environmental change. Discovering, studying, and understanding the evidence of past human influences provide us with important lessons about how we should be using our lands today.
Eagle Rock excavation is located between Delta and Hotchkiss and is the location of interest for tourists.
