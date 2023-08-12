In Silverthorne from August 14 through August 17
Motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays
Summit County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and prime contractor Ames Construction are planning a continuous (day and night) eastbound left lane closure beginning August 14 at 7 p.m. on I-70 in Silverthorne. It will remain in place until Thursday, August 17 at 9 a.m. near the Silverthorne exit 205 off-ramp (Mile Point 205.25 to MP 206). A single lane of eastbound I-70 and the off-ramp will remain open at all times, but motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays.
The lane closure will be used to complete bridge work over US Highway 6, including concrete deck repairs, expansion joint replacement, waterproofing and asphalt resurfacing.
Night paving operations will resume August 14 through August 31 as crews continue resurfacing the remaining eastbound lanes within the project limits between Frisco and Silverthorne (MP 202 to MP 207). Motorists can expect alternating single-lane closures Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Timely progress has been made on the project despite a wetter than average spring and heavy summer rain. Currently, deer fence is being installed within the project zone along both eastbound and westbound I-70. Crews have also poured concrete bridge deck widening on both bridges over the Blue River and US 6. Asphalt resurfacing on eastbound I-70 has been completed in the first segment of the project between the Frisco on-ramp and the scenic overlook.
The auxiliary lane project began in the spring of 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
Traffic Impacts
Typical daytime hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (minimal impacts after noon on Fridays). Motorists can anticipate up to 20 minutes of additional travel time through the project zone. The eastbound exit 205 off-ramp is a single lane exit only during construction. Speeds are reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone. Temporary concrete barrier is in place, shifting traffic into temporary alignment. Lanes on eastbound I-70 are reduced to 11 feet. Nighttime hours will vary with crews generally being off the road by 6 a.m. The scenic overlook east of exit 203 in Frisco will be closed for the duration of the project. When driving through the work zone, please exercise extreme caution, slow down, avoid distracted driving, watch for workers and equipment and leave adequate following distance between other vehicles.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-880-0472
- Email the project team at: PublicInfoCO@gmail.com
- Visit the project website at: www.codot.gov/projects/i70-auxiliary-lanes-summit-county
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
Download the COtrip App!
The new FREE COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!
About CDOT
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.