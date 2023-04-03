The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District in partnership with the Colorado Trail Foundation (CTF), Student Conservation Association (SCA), Western Colorado Conservation Corps (WCCC) and Clearway Services announce the completion of the final segment of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST). The 7.3 mile Prospector Gulch section of the CDNST was completed fall 2022 and will officially open summer 2023.
Located within the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness, the Prospector Gulch section was part of a larger CDNST Trail relocation project. The overall trail relocation and reconstruction project entailed 27 different segments and was started in 2006. These projects were completed in partnership with the Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands. Construction for the Prospector Gulch section began in 2017. Nonmotorized/mechanized tools were used to complete construction including cross-cut saws, pole saws, axes, grubbing/excavating tools, shovels, buckets, rock breaking tools, chains, hammers and other primitive tools allowed in National Forest Wilderness. Livestock and pack animals were used to haul in equipment, tools, supplies and camp equipment due to the remote location of the project. Signing of the new trail segment is scheduled for spring 2023. The Prospector Gulch section is the final segment to complete the approximately 58 mile long overall trail project.
“Construction of the Prospector Gulch trail segment replaced the motorized Timberline Trail which had been the CDNST,” said Greg Austin, Gunnison Ranger District, Trails Manager. “The overall trail project and the Prospector Gulch section were completed by a multitude of partners as well as Forest Service Trail Crews. Planning and implementation of the overall project involved many people including folks who have since retired. We are thrilled to see this finally come to completion and look forward to the opportunity to share with the public.”
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website.
