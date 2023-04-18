A Musical Menagerie on April 29, 2023 at Calvary Chapel of Montrose and
VYO Chamber Orchestra on April 30, 2023 at Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center
Lions and toucans and bees, OH MY! The Valley Youth Orchestra will finish their 2022-23 season with a Musical Menagerie on Saturday, April 29th at 3pm at the Calvary Chapel of Montrose. This FREE concert will delight young and young-at-heart with music that describes the animal kingdom. The VYO is comprised of 3 ensembles based on musician ability with a strong mentorship program that allows advanced musicians to sit alongside the younger players. Selections will include Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins, El Toro, La Paloma, Selections from Carnival of the Animals, Theme from Swan Lake and more! Join VYO musicians after the concert for an Instrument Petting Zoo - violins, violas, cellos and basses will be available in the lobby for audience members to play!
Join the advanced musicians from the VYO and their string teachers on Sunday, April 30 at 3pm at the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in Cedaredge. The Chamber Orchestra will present jazz, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Latin music performed by soloists and small ensembles, and will combine at the end to play Broadway tunes from their March concert. Tickets are $8/adults and $4/students, and can be purchased at www.gmaec.org or at the door.
The VYO has provided ensemble opportunities for young string players ages 8-18 in the Uncompahgre, North Fork and Grand Valley communities since 1999. The Valley Youth Orchestra is a board-run, 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire young string musicians in a nurturing environment with a focus on peer mentoring and musical excellence. Go to www.valleyyouthorchestra.org for more info or to make a donation. Follow them on Instagram & Facebook or reach out to manager.vyo@gmail.com with questions about auditions or partnerships with the VYO.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.