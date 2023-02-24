NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Delta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing on the Planning Commission Certified Copy of the 2022 Delta County Land Use Code Update:
Project Overview: Review of Certified Copy of the Land Use Code as presented by the Planning Commission. The Board of County Commissioners will consider comments that have been submitted and receive public input on all aspects of the 2022 Delta County Land Use Code Update.
Since October 2021, Delta County has conducted about 15 Work Sessions and five public hearings to consider amendments to the Delta County Land Use Code, adopted on January 5, 2021. On November 16, 2022, the Planning Commission approved the Certified Copy of the 2022 Delta County Land Use Code Update - a “Summary of Changes” is available on the County website;https://www.deltacountyco.gov/748/2022-Land-Use-Code-Update. This document is available for review in hard copy at the Planning Department (560 Dodge Street, Delta) and is also available electronically on our website.
Hearing Date, Time, Place: This Board of County Commissioners hearing will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at;
Delta Family Center 822 Grand Avenue Delta, CO 81416
QUESTIONS/COMMENTS:
Any and all persons interested in participating in the public hearing on the project are encouraged to attend or submit comments. You can submit comments by email by sending them to planning@deltacountyco.gov. Comments can also be submitted in hard copy by sending to: Delta County Planning Department, 560 Dodge Street, Delta, CO 81416.
If you have any questions, please contact the Planning Department at (970) 874-2110.
If you want to be notified of BoCC agendas, we recommend you subscribe to the ‘Notify me’ emails under the Agenda Center. If you wish to subscribe, you can do so here: https://www.deltacountyco.gov/list.aspx.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.