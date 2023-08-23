Delta County Health Department is reporting a bat confirmed to be infected with Rabies.
On August 18th the Health Department received a report of a bat infected with rabies in our community. Parks and Wildlife has been notified. The bat was found near the public boat ramp off of Highway 65, by the bridge and Gunnison River. Rabies is a serious disease that can be transmitted to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals.
To ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones and pets, we recommend the following precautionary measures:
Avoid contact: Please refrain from approaching or attempting to handle any bats or wildlife. If you come across a bat, maintain a safe distance.
Keep your pets safe: Ensure your pets have rabies vaccination. Keep pets indoors during evening and nighttime when bats are more active.
Report sightings: If you observe any suspicious behavior in bats or wildlife, please report it to our local authorities, Colorado Parks and Wildlife- 970-252-6000.
Seek medical attention: If you or a family member have been bitten by an animal or suspect you have had contact with an animal carrying rabies. Rabies can be a life-threatening illness if not treated.
