While many boat ramps and camping grounds are opening along the front range and eastern plains, winter conditions continue to hold on in parts of the northwest.
Significant snow amounts in many of our high country state parks in the Northwest Region have made it impossible to access campgrounds. The affected parks include Steamboat and Pearl Lake, Yampa River, Stagecoach, State Forest, Sylvan, and Vega State Parks. Due to this, campgrounds will not be open until mud/snow conditions subside and park staff can access the campgrounds without causing excessive damage to the area.
Conditions at some state parks have begun to improve, while others, such as Vega State Park saw additional snow over the weekend. Staff at each state park will continue to monitor and work to get campgrounds open as soon as they can do so safely and without damage to the area. However, CPW anticipates these campgrounds will remain closed until mid-May.
Anyone with a camping reservation whose site will not be available will be contacted directly from the park two weeks prior to the start of your reservation. Any with a camping reservation from April 1 - mid-May at the impacted parks can also contact that park for additional information and next steps.
State Forest State Park: Office hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, phone 970-723-8366
Stagecoach State Park: Office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, phone 970-736-2436
Steamboat Lake and Pearl Lake State Parks: Office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, phone 970-879-3922
Sylvan Lake State Park: Office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. as staffing permits, phone 970-328-2021
Vega State Park: Office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, phone 970-487-3407
Yampa River State Park: Office hours 8 a.m.- 4:15 p.m. daily, phone 970-276-2061
