Save the Dates: Saturday, May 25 GMAEC’s 5th Annual ReFind Art Festival
The Signature Event’s Committee met, yesterday, and set the date for our 5th annual ReFind Art Festival for Memorial Weekend 2024. This art festival features artwork from pieces that have been ReFurbished, ReImagined, RePurposed, and ReCreated in incredible new and amazingly creative ways by area artists.
We are happy to let you know that this year’s festival earned $12, 766.00. Our expenses were $413.00 and artists earned $6286.00….
Thanks to artist’s contributions and participation, GMAEC made $6067.00 to help keep the doors open and concerts, workshops, presentations, and events a part of our community.
We are looking forward to 2024 and have committed to broaden our marketing of this event, to bring live music to our venue, increase our food selection and enhance our ReFind Art Festival to make it an even more enticing event to attend…we hope you will join us in 2024.
Come and Get it: Sunday, January 14, 2024
We have a shed FULL of items you will be able to “come and get” on this day. These items have been donated and purchased with the intent that artists will come and get them and recreate new and wonderful items to be sold on May 25, 2024. These items are FREE.
We deeply appreciate ALL of your time, talent, and your support of GMAEC…we are VERY grateful: Judy Fairchild and the Signature Event’s Committee…Jo Dickes, JoCarole Haxel, Terry Hotz, Linda Lichtendahl, Karen Locke, Deborah Shaffer, Nancy Snowdon, Cindy Starr, Melody Sumner, Kimberly Toltz, Dottie Whitlock
