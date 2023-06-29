Registration is now open for the Delta Health Blood Draws and Health Fair happening on August 8th - 11th by going online to https://my.itstartswithme.com/HealthFair/1811523. Appointments are required, but walk-ins are welcome during the Health Fair on Friday, August 11.
This year the blood draws are being held in three locations at Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, and Delta.
- August 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cedaredge Community Center
140 NW 2nd Street
Cedaredge, CO 81413
- August 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss
403 S. 4th Street
Hotchkiss, CO 81419
- August 10 and 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta
531 Palmer Street
Delta, Colorado 81416
The Health Fair with local vendors and blood draws is happening on Friday, August 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center located at 531 Palmer Street in Delta, Colorado.
Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted; Delta Health will not be able to bill insurance companies. Fasting for 12 hours is required for all health screens requiring blood draws. Participants are encouraged to drink plenty of water, one cup of black coffee is permitted, and medications can be taken as usual.
Many participants will opt-in for their results to be sent to the Quality Health Network (QHN) where their Primary Care Provider will have access to the results and be able to review them with their providers at their next appointment.
Delta Health is excited to host this annual health event in multiple locations for the community. It is a chance for community members to receive comprehensive lab work at a potentially lower cost.
“We are encouraging everyone to come to our Health Fair on the 11th, even if they’ve already had their blood drawn at an earlier event because it’s a great way to connect with local healthcare vendors from around Delta County,” said Jacqueline Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications for Delta Health. “Delta Health clinics and departments will be present, and it’s an excellent opportunity to visit booths and to take advantage of the free screenings offered.”
For more information on this year’s blood draws and health fair, visit deltahealthco.org/health-fair/.
“A healthier community starts with you,” said Davis. “We look forward to seeing you again this year at the Delta Health community Blood Draws and Health Fair.”
