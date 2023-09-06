Just a reminder to protect your pets and loved ones. One of the simplest and most effective measures you can take is ensuring that your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Our furry friends, both dogs and cats, can easily encounter wild animals here in Colorado. This puts them at risk of contracting rabies if they are not properly protected.
Rabies is a deadly disease that can have devastating consequences, not only for our pets but also for humans who come into contact with infected animals. By vaccinating your pets against rabies, you're not only safeguarding their well-being but also contributing to the overall health of our community.
Let's come together and do it for Fido and all the other furry companions that brighten our lives.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
