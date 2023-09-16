Daytime right lane and shoulder closures with 10-20 minute delays
Beginning Sept. 13, the Colorado Department of Transportation will resurface the eastbound right lane on Interstate 70 Vail Pass from Mile Point 190, west of Copper Mountain, to MP 203, just east of Frisco. Motorists can anticipate daytime single lane and shoulder closures with 10-20 minute delays. Daytime work is necessary due to nighttime pavement temperatures. There will not be lane closures during nighttime hours, on weekends or on holidays.
Contract partner Elam Construction, of Grand Junction, will mill the existing asphalt and pave 2 inches of new hot mix asphalt. The project will improve 13 miles of worn out roadway of eastbound I-70 right drive lane. The right lane receives more travel, causing faster deterioration of that lane’s pavement condition. The new asphalt will extend the life of the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage.
The work is part of a larger series of critical pavement repairs in Colorado’s High Country. CDOT is investing additional funds received earlier in 2023 to address pavement conditions after heavy winter snows. Twelve stretches of roadway across the state were identified, including three along or near the I-70 Mountain Corridor. Work is also taking place on US 40 Berthoud Pass and Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists should plan for a right lane and shoulder closures, with 10-20 minute delays. Traffic impacts are anticipated to take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Occasion off-ramp closures will be necessary for crews to pave near ramps. The project is anticipated to be complete Nov. 2023.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-414-8089
- Email the project team at: resurfacingproject@gmail.com
- Visit the project website at: codot.gov/projects/vailpass-ebresurfacing/about
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
