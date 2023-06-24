The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction have begun resurfacing work at three locations in the Grand Junction area. Work will take place on the Interstate 70 Business Loop in Grand Junction and on Colorado Highway 141 Business Loop in Clifton. Motorists should plan for nighttime work.
The resurfacing project will take place on I-70B at the I-70 off-ramp (Mile Point 0.18) to 24 Rd. (MP 2.52), I-70B from Main St. (MP 6.75) to 29 Rd. (MP 8.46), I-70B Frontage Roads from Main St. to 29 Rd., and on CO 141B at the I-70B/CO 141B intersection (MP 162.26) to the Colorado River (MP 159.9). Work will include milling operations, 1.5 to 2-inch asphalt paving, minor bridge work and guardrail improvements. Existing concrete barrier will be removed from I-70B Frontage Road and replaced with a barrier fence.
The new asphalt will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will add durability by increasing the resistance of ruts and road damage. Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that is 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard of height of guardrail was 27 inches.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists should plan for single lane closures with occasional one-lane alternating traffic Sunday through Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The project is anticipated to be complete in Oct. 2023.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Call the project information line at 970-414-8090
- Email the project team at: resurfacingproject@gmail.com
- Visit the project website at: codot.gov/projects/i70b-co141b-mesaresurfacing
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
Download the COtrip App!
The new FREE COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!
About CDOT
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.