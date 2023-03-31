March 15, 2023 Mary Steiner gathered with her friends, fellow business owners, clients, Mayor Richard Udd and Cedaredge “Queen” Cathy Meskel to cut the purple ribbon representing the opening of her studio, Aspire Pilates. The event was organized by the Grand Mesa Business Guild, a fresh nonprofit in the Surface Creek area gathering businesses to shine together.
Cathy Meskel, dubbed both honorably and humorously by locals as the “Queen of Cedaredge,” opened the ceremony with a welcoming spirit and talked about her experience getting to know Mary Steiner, owner of Aspire Pilates. “I have learned about how dedicated you are to what you are doing. Your passion is amazing in helping people learn about Pilates. Your journey is powerful and is also to be commended. You help people feel better physically and emotionally, and your goal is to give back to the community with the help of Pilates and that is quite a passion. Welcome to our community and congratulations.”
Following a countdown, Mary cut the ribbon symbolizing the gift of her studio, expertise, equipment and passion to the Surface Creek community and all folks visiting the area.
“Thanks everyone for coming, you are all invited to come in for a session and try the reformers. When my husband and I moved here, we moved because it was such a special sense of community and ever since we moved here, everyone has welcomed us into the community. Thank you so much to everyone for showing up.”
Mayor Udd offered further encouragement, “This kind of thing going in on Main Street really shows where this town is going. Not many towns have a whole Pilates studio, so thank you for doing this!”
There is so much strength, balance, health, and confidence to be discovered at Aspire Pilates. Mary is Peak Pilates certified and she personalizes every session to each individual body. She customizes experiences for men and women of all fitness levels, mothers-to-be, athletes, golfers, folks with back issues, and fishermen. She also partners with physical therapists to further develop health, balance and strength. She is currently offering private and duet sessions and specialty mat classes.
It is an honor to welcome you and your business Mary, thank you for bringing your expertise to our area!
