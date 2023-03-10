Through grant funding received last year, Ridgway State Park has added to its fleet of recreational equipment available to the public.
The park received a $5,000 grant from the Colorado Parks Foundation late in the summer of 2022. The funding went toward the purchase of 17 paddleboards, eight life jackets and 96 safety whistles.
Ridgway State Park is now proud to provide 28 paddleboards and one wheelchair compatible paddleboard available for public use. That also adds to the 2022 addition of floating wheelchairs, track-chairs and a beach matthat has increased the park’s accessibility for all users.
“We applied for this grant because we had an increase of interest in classroom teachers and organizations wanting to take students on the water, but we only had 11 paddleboards,” said Ridgway State Park Senior Ranger Erin Vogel. “We look forward to being able to accommodate larger groups all at one time or multiple organizations on the same day at the park.”
Ridgway State Park works alongside local nonprofit Friends of Youth and Nature to provide recreational outreach opportunities for underserved and socioeconomically challenged youth in western Colorado. These programs teach stewardship in the outdoors and help build resilient youth.
“On behalf of Friends of Youth and Nature, Ridgway State Park would like to thank Colorado Parks Foundation for their generous funding,” Vogel said. “We are grateful for CPF’s dedication to enhancing outdoor experiences in Colorado’s state parks.”
Since receiving the grant, Ridgway State Park has hosted six self-guided field trips on the water by classes within Ouray School District. Friends of Youth and Nature also hosted a day at the park with Court Appointed Special Advocates, Partners West, Families Plus, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club and the Haven House.
To find out how to set up a school or organizational visit to Ridgway State Park, call 970-626-5822.
About Ridgway State Park:
Ridgway State Park, located about 20 miles south of Montrose in southwest Colorado, is one of the state’s most beautiful parks. Camping, playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a swim beach, boating and river fishing are available. For more information about the park and to make camping reservations, go to the CPW website.
