Ridgway State Park will close its boat ramp for the season at the end of October.
In addition to the upcoming boat ramp closure, the hours for Aquatic Nuisance Species inspections have changed for the remainder of the season.
Ridgway State Park will conduct ANS inspections from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 31.
On weekend days, ANS inspections will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 16. After that date, the hours will change to align with the regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginning Nov. 1, the reservoir will only be open to hand-launched boats. Only exempt vessels will be allowed on the water.
As the 2022 boating season comes to an end, Ridgway State Park would like to thank visitors for their support and reminds boaters to always Clean, Drain and Dry.
For more information on boating operations at Ridgway State Park, call 970-626-5822 or go to https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Ridgway.
Ridgway State Park remains an excellent year-round destination for recreation and camping. Campsites and yurts can be reserved online or by calling 1-800-244-5613.
