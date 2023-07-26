Are you interested in helping to find real-time solutions to improve wildlife habitat? The Western Slope Conservation Center (WSCC) and the Colorado Farm and Food Alliance (COFFA) are presenting a hands-on workshop showcasing Low Tech Process Based Restoration (LTPBR) techniques for improving river/wetland habitats. The workshop will be hosted on a local private ranch which utilizes regenerative methods for improving pasture and wetland habitats.
The two-day workshop will feature local experts who will teach hands-on techniques that can be used in any river or wetland location to improve wildlife habitat using only hand tools.
The workshop will be hosted on July 29 and 30, from 9 am to 3 pm each day. Participants can choose between Saturday or Sunday or can attend both. Lunch will be provided both days. If you are interested in attending the workshop, please RSVP to http://tinyurl.com/RiverRestorationWorkshop where you can find more details on the workshop.
