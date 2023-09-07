Jeffrey Dean of the newly established JD Fly Fishing gathered with his daughter Twyla, Mayor of Cedaredge Richard Udd, and fellow members from the Grand Mesa Business Guild including Cassie Fortman the founder and many friends & supporters. The ceremony was fittingly held at the Gunnison River Pleasure Park where JD Fly Fishing often launches to take clients on fishing adventures.
The giant, ceremonial scissors were in place and gold ribbon stretched across Jeff’s supporters. He cut the ribbon at the bank of the Gunnison River signifying the launch of his business and hopes to teach many folks about the arts of fly fishing and fly tying.
Jeffrey is a contract guide for Gunnison River Expeditions, Montrose Anglers and Sunrise Anglers. He teaches fly fishing technique, guides fishing adventures, ties flies to order and teaches fly tying.
“I’m excited, and feel extremely blessed, to have the opportunity to do this. It's what, had life dealt me a different hand, I believe I would have done. I absolutely love fishing and fly tying. And I love, love, love newbies. Taking them out and watching them catch a fish, brings back all the joy of my first fish on a fly rod.”
For more information, check out their JD Fly Fishing website at www.jdflyfishing.com
It is an honor to welcome your business Jeffrey Dean, thank you for bringing your passion for fly fishing to our area!
