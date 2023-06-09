The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Paonia Ranger District announce the road reconditioning project on National Forest System Road (NFSR) #701– Stevens Gulch road. The purpose of the project is to address long-term maintenance needs helping to improve the overall condition of the road and replace drainage and cattle guard structures. Construction began June 5 at mile post 4.6 on NFSR #701–Stevens Gulch Road and will continue to the intersection of NFSR #265– Buzzard Divide Road. Over 15 miles of road will be reconstructed.
Visitors can expect two-hour traffic delays Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near the area. Please be kind and patient with the contractors working under the guidance of the Forest Service. The project is planned to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023 depending upon weather.
For additional information, project updates, alternate routes or questions please contact the Paonia District Ranger Office at (970) 527- 4131 or Chris Phelps, Engineering Project Manager at (970) 874-6716.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
