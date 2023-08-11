Ribidoux pickin series

The City of Delta and Pickin' Productions is proud to present The Robidoux Pickin’ Series every Saturday night in August at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta. The series features a different bluegrass and American Roots Music band each week starting at 7pm. Food trucks and a beer garden will also be on hand. So, bring your appetite and a chair to sit back and enjoy some great music under the shade of the cottonwood trees. 

The Robidoux Pickin Series:

August 12: Songs From The Road Band

August 19th: Bonnie Sims Bluegrass Band

August 26: Wood Belly

For more information go to: https://www.pickinproductions.com/ or www.cityofdelta.net.

