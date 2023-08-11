The City of Delta and Pickin' Productions is proud to present The Robidoux Pickin’ Series every Saturday night in August at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta. The series features a different bluegrass and American Roots Music band each week starting at 7pm. Food trucks and a beer garden will also be on hand. So, bring your appetite and a chair to sit back and enjoy some great music under the shade of the cottonwood trees.
The Robidoux Pickin Series:
August 12: Songs From The Road Band
August 19th: Bonnie Sims Bluegrass Band
August 26: Wood Belly
For more information go to: https://www.pickinproductions.com/ or www.cityofdelta.net.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.