The Rocky Mountain 4-H club currently has 21 members, the club gets its money by recycling aluminum cans donated to the Hotchkiss City Market aluminum can recycle bin. The money is used to pay for yearly 4-H dues, and any extra money is given back to the community. This year, they gave $1,000.00 worth of grocery gift cards to families in need, in the community, for Thanksgiving. The club also donated their time by making and hanging bird feeders at the Paonia Care and Rehabilitation center for Christmas..
