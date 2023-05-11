The U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region will receive a total of $46,709,453 to implement fuel breaks on boundaries of potential operational delineations (PODs) as part of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy implementation. PODs are planning units that are defined by boundaries such as roads or natural features that can be used as control lines in a wildfire.
These investments, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Law, will fund mechanical treatments, working with industry partners, which will improve opportunities for fire containment, prescribed fire, and firefighter safety while supporting local milling infrastructure. These projects will contribute to community and watershed protection goals while supporting local industry and contributing to rural economies.
The forests identified for investment opportunities include the San Juan National Forest and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in Colorado; the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in Colorado and Wyoming; and the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota. These forests were chosen based on opportunities to work with industry partners to accelerate vegetation management projects that integrate fuels reduction objectives and commercial treatments. The fuel break treatments along PODs boundaries are planned to support the implementation of hundreds of thousands of acres of prescribed fire, which were goals identified in the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, but also to help our communities live with fire.
“These investments will accelerate our fuels reduction efforts through an ‘all hands all lands’ approach that is aimed at enhancing resilient landscapes, fire adapted communities, and safe and effective wildfire response,” regional forester Frank Beum stated. “These fuel breaks are critical to improve the safety of communities, firefighters, and infrastructure,” he added.
- Grand Mesa Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests - $20,811,345 will fund 47 projects designed to decrease hazardous fuels on 236,245 acres. The work will also improve 239 miles of roads. Some of the projects will support local mills.
- San Juan National Forest - $13,150,000 will prepare 150,000 acres of land for prescribed fire by completing mechanical treatments.
- Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland - $3,401,308 will fund 31 projects across six districts. The projects are all part of a large-scale strategic program to reduce fuels and protect communities.
- Black Hills National Forest – $9,346,800 will fund multiple fuels reduction projects that will provide materials to local sawmills, post mills, and a fiberboard plant.
