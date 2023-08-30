There’s still time to sign up for the Rotary Club of Cedaredge’s 2023 Scramble Golf Tournament where golfers can support high school students while also taking a shot at winning a new car. A hole-in-one achieved from a designated tee box will win a new car donated by Hellman Motor Company of Delta. Golfers will also have the opportunity to bid on a host of silent auction items featuring local goods and services.
The golf tournament is set for Saturday, Sept 16. Those wishing to take part in the tournament can register at the Cedaredge Golf Course, 500 SE Jay Avenue in Cedaredge. Or tournament participants can contact Rotarians Greg Middleton at middleton103@gmail.com or Richard Udd at rludd69@gmail.com. Each team consists of four players and the cost per player is $85, which includes lunch and a chance to bid on silent auction prizes such as gift certificates for tire alignments and oil changes, books by local authors, and construction/handyman services.
To support the golf tournament, Rotarians are contacting local businesses and asking them to purchase golf tournament sponsorship opportunities. Depending on their level of monetary support, a sponsor’s logos and information will be advertised on the day of the tournament with unique signage at one of eighteen holes or prominent display in the luncheon area. In addition to advertising, certain levels of sponsorship qualify a business to field a partial or full team of golfers. Sponsors who have already been contacted are urged to email Rotarians Middleton or Udd with their sponsorship decisions.
Rotarians are also selling raffle tickets giving the general public chances to win cash prizes of $500, $250 or $100. Tickets sell for $10 each or three for $20 and they are available for the next few weeks at various locations including the entrance to Cedaredge Food Town. The raffle drawing for cash prizes takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sept 16. Those entering the raffle need not be present to win.
Proceeds from the raffle, the tournament and the silent auction go into a scholarship fund administered by the Club’s Foundation. Each year, the Foundation awards thousands of dollars in postsecondary scholarships to Cedaredge High School graduating seniors. Donations, sponsorships, and other contributions are tax deductible.
The Rotary Club of Cedaredge meets on the 1st through 4th Tuesdays of every month from noon to 1 p.m. in the Lucky Shot at Cedaredge Golf, 500 SE Jay Avenue. Prospective members are invited to join the club for conversation and lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.