Safety closure and firefighting operations expected to last overnight
Interstate 70 and US Highway 6 are closed in both directions near Wolcott due to a wildfire. CDOT recommends motorists use the northern alternate route to avoid the closure. The alternate route is recommended because the safety closure is expected to last several hours. The wildfire is causing heavy smoke on the interstate and the fire may expand quickly due to weather conditions. Firefighters on scene and air firefighting resources are anticipated. The closure is in place on I-70 from Mile Points 147-157. US 6 is closed at Mile Points 150-157. The fire was originally started by a vehicle crash on US 6. All real-time traffic impacts will continue to be posted to COtrip.org.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Each roadway will connect with US Highway 40. Motorists should turn west onto US 40 towards Craig. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.
Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.
The northern alternate route will require approximately 2.5 hours additional travel time to reach your destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County.
By traveling on the recommended alternate route, motorists can avoid major delays caused by rough roads and other hazards. Before detouring onto any alternate route, motorists should refer to www.cotrip.org for the latest road conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.