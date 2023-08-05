Follow the “4R’s” to prevent West Nile Infections!
Delta County Health Department (DCHD) received confirmation that a second “pool” of mosquitoes collected from a trap in the Crawford area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The mosquitoes were collected by Leslie Jackson, a SWAT Team volunteer, and sent by DCHD to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) laboratory for testing.
“We’re extremely appreciative of Leslie’s commitment to helping identify the presence of the virus early. There is still time to control mosquito habitat in and around your neighborhood! By working as a community, building awareness and controlling mosquitos where they live and breed, we can reduce the risk posed by WNV” stated Greg Rajnowski, Environmental Health Director.
Mosquito larvicide in the form of “dunks” and granular form can be added to standing water in ponds and ditches, and both are available at hardware stores and online. However, protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to prevent infection with WNV. This is your reminder to exercise the four R’s:
REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent. REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.
REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.
REMIND your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety.
Information on methods and materials for controlling mosquitos are available at most municipal offices and the Health Department. For more information: https://www.deltacountyco.gov/820/West-Nile-Virus---Join-the-SWAT-Team
