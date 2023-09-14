Join Elizabeth Buckingham of Quiet Farm for this FREE introductory class on seed saving on Saturday, September 23 at 10:30 am at the Cedaredge Library. Learn more about how to save seeds from your own garden, and how you can contribute to the Delta County Seed Library. Whether you want to save money, grow unique varieties, or encourage diversity, saving seeds is a great way to learn more about your garden, plants and the natural world!
Advance registration is strongly recommended ded. Call or visit Cedaredge Library to reserve your spot at 970-399-7674.
