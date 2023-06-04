Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado (SCCCO) PACE is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Caroline Schoo as the new Medical Director. Dr. Schoo brings with her extensive experience in the medical field and a deep passion for improving patient care.
Dr. Schoo attended medical school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and then completed her residency at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho. After residency she returned to Colorado and practiced in both in-hospital and outpatient primary care clinics.
She developed a passion for caring for adults as they age, and subsequently completed a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine to further specialize in caring for the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65. After completing her fellowship, she has returned to Montrose as the Medical Director for Senior CommUnity Care PACE. Having grown up in Montrose, she said “It feels very significant to be able to return home and care for my community.”
As the new Medical Director at Senior CommUnity Care PACE, Dr. Schoo will oversee all clinical operations, ensuring that the highest standards of care are delivered. She will be working closely with community providers and the SCCCO team to maintain and enhance SCCCO’s high standards for care and participant satisfaction.
Dr. Schoo stated “PACE is an incredible program that really emphasizes the wellbeing and preservation of function of its participants. The unique structure of PACE enables us to provide medical care in the way it is really needed, with wrap-around services that provide a significant impact for patients. As adults age their medical needs change and they deserve a medical provider that understands the unique challenges they face, and can help integrate their medical care with their life circumstances and goals. I value
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
being able to address a patient’s needs holistically, focusing on maximizing their quality of life and individual goals along with their medical concerns. We will all face the challenges of aging, and my goal is to provide care that enables participants to do so on their own terms with dignity and joy.”
SCCCO’s Executive Director, Keith Howell, said, “We are excited to have Dr. Schoo join us as our new Medical Director. Her passion for older adults, person-centered philosophy, and focus on improving clinical outcomes will undoubtedly enhance the services we provide to our participants.”
Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and has been serving qualified older adults in Delta and Montrose County since 2008. Senior CommUnity Care is a program of Volunteers of America National Services, a non-profit, faith-based organization founded in 1896 and dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe, and productive lives. Volunteers of America National Services has been a Great Place to Work certified employer since 2018. For more information, please visit www.seniorcommunitycare.org
