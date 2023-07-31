“I grew up doing 4-H for years,” said Jackie Shea, a Colorado State University Extension agent. “[I] showed at state fairs, stock shows, and everywhere.” Shea’s love for agricultural programs and events has grown beyond her childhood and to this present day.
In her occupation as an extension agent, Shea works in 4-H youth development. “I primarily do the 4-H programming and STEM education outreach as well,” she said. “STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math,” and 4-H program stands for head, heart, hands and health.
In Delta County alone, 300 members participate in 4-H. “In the tri-river area, Mesa, Montrose, and Delta Counties, we have close to 1,400 [members],” said Shea.
The 4-H program benefits the students of our county in many ways: by learning how to speak publicly, interview for a job, and conduct meetings as well as much more. The attainable skills offered by this program are priceless.
“One thing I’m really passionate about, too, is the leadership skills that it teaches our kids,” said Shea. “I totally believe in the 4-H program. I believe in values and the work ethic and the things that it teaches our youth.”
Throughout the year, Shea stays involved in all aspects of the 4-H program. “I monitor the 4-H clubs, all the kids’ progress with their meetings, everything they need for their individual projects.” Shea also covers the 4-H side of the fair.
When Shea started as a 4-H agent, her daughters were five years old and two years old. Now, Shea’s daughters, Sadie and Megan, continue to participate in 4-H and fair. The oldest, Sadie, shows sheep.
Jackie’s youngest daughter, Megan Shea, shows miniature Herefords in fair and is going into the 7th grade. “I like doing 4-H because of everything I get to learn, the friends I make, and fair is so much fun,” She said.
Derek Johnson, a former Delta County 4-H participant, reflected on his time in the program. “[It] was very influential in my life growing up,” he said. Having been involved in 4-H for 11 years, Johnson graduated from Delta High School in 2016 with a 4-H scholarship. “I enjoyed 4-H because when I was young, there were older students who helped me develop in different areas. Then, as I grew up, I was able to become that for those younger than me.”
Stacy Goza, Shea’s mother, believes that “4-H is so much more than showing an animal at a county fair.” Having seen her kids and grandkids grow up in 4-H, Goza has great perspective on the program. “I see my grown children now teaching their children the values they learned in 4-H, and they don’t even realize it,” said Goza.“The legacy from 4-H lives on in my next generation[s],” she continues, “[It is] more than a summer fair, it is a family lifestyle and legacy.”
Not only is 4-H great for learning, but the competition part of the program can really provide members with amazing opportunities. “Our shooting sports program is really cool too, because we’ve had several national champions and national champion teams,” said Shea. “I have [members] that have gotten full-ride scholarships for archery and shooting sports.”
The 4-H program goes beyond Delta County. “We are the largest youth organization in the United States,” she declared. “Four-H is actually one of the only youth organizations that gets honored to where we can go down on the floor there at the capitol.” The members have been recognized as outstanding youth leaders.
“What’s really cool about the 4-H program is a lot of people think you have to live on a farm, but you don’t,” Shea assures. “For kids, I always tell them if there is something that you might be interested in, there is something through 4-H that I know you can do.” Kids interested in robotics, Legos, or even cake decorating can get involved and grow.
Shea is passionate about helping members move forward in life. “One of the things I was most passionate about is helping kids have these skills and be passionate about what they’re doing as they move into adulthood.”“I feel like what it brings to the kids, just making good leaders, and honestly just [making] better people too,” asserts Shea. “It makes our kids be more responsible and appreciate the communities that we’re trying to build and live in. I just hope that they grow up and realize that they’re 4-H.”
