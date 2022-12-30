On December 21, 2022 at approximately 6:08 pm, Delta County 911 Dispatch received a report of a missing duck hunter in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail along the Gunnison River in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area between Austin and Hotchkiss. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area and learned Wayne Phillips, 51, of Montrose was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home from a hunting trip.
Mr. Phillips’ black Ford F-150 and hunting dog along with other items, were located near the river by his wife and son who responded to the area prior to contacting Law Enforcement in an attempt to find Mr. Phillips. Deputies assisted the family members looking in the area until Search and Rescue members could arrive.
The Delta County Search and Rescue team covered the immediate area by foot and the use of a drone but were unsuccessful in locating Mr. Phillips. Since December 21st, the Search and Rescue Team has been assisted by the Hotchkiss Fire Department, West Elk Mountain Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado out of Montrose, Mesa County Search and Rescue along with family members and other volunteers but have been unsuccessful in locating Mr. Phillips as of December 30, 2022.
An extensive search of the river and the banks near the area where Mr. Phillips belongings were located was completed by utilizing probes, underwater cameras, and sonar under the water. Air assets were also used including drones, fix wing aircraft and a helicopter donated its time from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the winter weather front passing through the area this week, the search efforts have been scaled back but the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Search and Rescue team are committed to continuing to do everything we can to bring closure to the Phillips family.
If anyone who was in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area or hunting on the Gunnison River near the Cool Rock Trail on South River Road on December 21, 2022 and saw or heard anything, please contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.
Respectfully,
Mark Taylor
Delta County Sheriff
