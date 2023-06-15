On Monday, June 5, 2023 at approximately 11:05 pm, the Delta County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an active disturbance in the 36000 block of Hoffman Road east of Hotchkiss. The 911 caller advised dispatch a male in his 30s had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and there was an active disturbance between the injured male party and another male at the residence. Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded and upon arrival found two unresponsive and seriously injured adult males in their early 30s at the residence.
EMTs with North Fork EMS responded and transported both male parties via ambulance to North Fork High School where they were flown by CareFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were called out to investigate and are actively investigating this incident.
According to Sheriff Mark Taylor, information gathered from witnesses and evidence at the scene has led investigators to determine this to be an isolated disturbance between acquaintances at one residence and there is no threat to public safety. Sheriff Taylor further advised investigators have arrested one adult male on charges related to this incident. This is an active and on-going investigation and additional information about involved parties and charges will be released at a later date.
