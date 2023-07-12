The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that, thanks to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice Office of Adult and Juvenile Justice Assistance, the Sheriff’s Office received a $139,000 grant to purchase and install a new Tek84 Intercept Full Body Scanner for the Delta County Jail.
Starting June 26th, all individuals under arrest and entering the Delta County Jail facility will be screened through the body scanner before being admitted into the facility. The new body scanner will enable detention deputies to quickly identify contraband such as illegal drugs, weapons, handcuff keys or other items that are hidden on or inside an individual’s body before they are admitted into the facility. Not only will the scanner help detect drugs and other contraband concealed inside body cavities, but it will also help detention deputies and medical staff at the jail identify health issues they need to provide care for such as pacemakers, surgical implants, replacement joints, etc.
According to Captain Cano and Sheriff Taylor, over the past few years, detention staff have seen an increase in the introduction of contraband into the detention facility by individuals concealing meth, fentanyl, other drugs and/or items within their body cavities. This new Tek84 body scanner will take a full body x-ray image and enable a quick screening of each inmate entering the facility. All detention deputies have received in-depth training on the new scanner, which has been inspected and certified by the State of Colorado.
Captain Cano and Sheriff Taylor both expressed that they are excited for the addition of this new tool to secure our detention facility and grateful for the support of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant which made the purchase of the scanner possible. Captain Cano also advised the body scanner will enable his staff to keep a safer facility for our inmates and staff going forward.
