Delta and Gunnison County Emergency Management in partnership with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) encourage businesses with financial losses caused by the CO Highway 133 closure which began on May 2, 2023 to complete the estimated economic damage impact worksheet from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
DHSEM is gathering information from businesses in Delta, Gunnison, Pitkin and Garfield Counties which have been impacted by the highway closure and may be interested in applying for low-interest economic disaster recovery loans from the Small Business Administration. Time is of the essence for this disaster loan program – State Emergency Management has 120-days from May 2nd to receive information from impacted businesses, submit forms to the Small Business Administration for review and determine if the threshold has been met for Governor Polis to request a Small Business Disaster Declaration to enable businesses to apply for low-interest loans.
The first step in this process is for businesses with economic losses from the highway closure to complete the estimated economic impact worksheet. Businesses should understand that by filling out the worksheet and submitting to DHSEM, it is NOT a guarantee for funding assistance and this is a LOAN program, not a grant. If a SBA Disaster Declaration is issued, there are additional steps required to be approved for the low-interest loan.
Note – Agriculture producers, businesses and local wineries are not eligible for SBA Economic Impact Disaster Loans and must apply through the US Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency for agricultural disaster relief support.
For more information and links to the Worksheet and Farm Services Resources for agriculture producers/businesses, please visit: DeltaCountyCO.gov/Flooding. Additional information from the Small Business Administration and the Economic Impact Disaster Loan Program can be obtained at SBA.gov
