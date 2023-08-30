Soul Miners is a community supported TSA chapter at North Fork High School. The team designed a fun-tervention for the first week of school. Our community soul member advisory board put teams together integrating four grade levels, certified and classified staff with administration thrown into the mix. They also came up with amazingly fun games and gathered supplies which included over 300 fruit by the foot!
The entire school came together in a moment of chaos as it rained moments before the activities began and more than 150 students in 6 groups were crammed into the commons area.
Laughter from students and staff rang through the halls as ballon’s popped, tables surfed and teams strategized together.
