Grand Opening Celebration Starts 11/3/22
WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 14, 2022 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new store in Montrose, CO with a Grand Opening Celebration 11/3/22 through 11/5/22 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
“This is our eighth store in Colorado,” states Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse West Regional General Manager. “As part of our new, flexible format strategy, we are adapting our store footprint to fit this 12,009 square foot space and fill the in-demand need for high quality equipment, gear and accessories in this area.”
Montrose residents and outdoor enthusiasts now have access to region-specific quality products for all of their camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and backyard barbeque occasions. Sportsman’s Warehouse carries major brands like Coleman, Merrell, Simms, Sitka, Browning, Columbia, Kenetrek, Ruger and many more. They’ll enjoy an easy-in, easy-out experience with award-winning service and everyday low prices backed by a best-price guarantee.
To celebrate the new location, everyone is invited to the Montrose Sportsman’s Warehouse Store Grand Opening Celebration which begins Thursday, 11/3/22 at 9:00 a.m. at 3451 South Rio Grand Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
• On each day of the Grand Opening Celebration, the first 200 customers in line will receive a FREE Sportsman’s Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family).
• Customers can enter a sweepstakes to win items like guns, knives, fishing gear, binoculars, a pellet grill, and gift cards.
• Special discounts will be available, and various brand representatives will be at the store with giveaways, product demonstrations, and exclusive offers.
“The new Sportsman’s Warehouse store here in Montrose will make it easier for families to enjoy outdoor adventures together and create great memories,” states Char Miller, Montrose Store Manager. “We look forward to providing exciting career opportunities, in-demand, high-quality outdoor gear and accessories and family fun to the local community.”
For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration, call (970) 615-8200 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SportsmansMontrose.
