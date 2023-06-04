Recent winter runoff has produced multiple washouts on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Paonia Ranger District, making motorized travel impossible on several National Forest System Roads (NFSR).
NFSR #704-Condemn-It Park road, located south of West Muddy Guard Station, is closed to traffic due to a washout at approximately mile post 1.5. The road is not passable and is temporarily closed. Closure barricades have been placed on the north side of the washout. There is a passenger vehicle turnaround at the closure barricade.
NFSR #709–Coal Creek road, located south of Gunnison County road 12–Kebler Pass road, is closed to traffic due to a substantial washout at approximately mile post 3.7. The road is not passable and is temporarily closed. A gate has been closed on the north side of the washout. There is a passenger vehicle turnaround at the gate.
NFSR #711-Dry Fork of Minnesota Creek road, located at the Deep Creek crossing, is closed to traffic due to a substantial washout at approximately mile post 5.5. The road is not passable and is temporarily closed. A gate has been closed on the west side of the washout. There is a passenger vehicle turnaround at the gate.
Forest Service engineers are assessing the damage on each road, developing plans for repair and preparing Forest Closure Orders for public safety. In the meantime, we urge visitors to avoid the areas and respect road closure signs. For closure status updates, contact the Paonia Ranger District at 970-527-4131.
Many roads and trails are still inaccessible due to snow, and there may be more hazardous conditions yet to be found. Folks are encouraged to report National Forest System road and trail damage to the nearest national forest office. Please check our Facebook page for updates and contact your local Ranger District for current conditions before heading out on your trip.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.