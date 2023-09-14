The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce a series of road and trail closures in response to the Spring Creek Fire. The fire was reported on the Uncompahgre National Forest, approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado, Sept. 10.
Due to the fire’s activity on National Forest System lands, the following closures will be enacted immediately: National Forest System Roads (NFSR) #535–Paradox road, NFSR #402.9A–Spring Creek Trailhead road, National Forest System Trail (NFST) #116–Spring Creek Trail (from Dented Door to Paradox), NFST #126– Paradox Trail and NFST #114.1B–East Fork of Dry Creek Trail.
This Forest Service closure is being enacted for public and firefighter safety and will allow fire crews to focus on suppression efforts. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage.
For questions concerning this emergency closure, please call the Ouray Ranger District (970) 240-5300. For information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or
www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
