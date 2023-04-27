The Spring Expo is back for 2023! The event will once again be held outside Bill Heddles Recreation Center, just east of the Lions Pavilion in Confluence Park. The show offers attendees ideas for home, health, gardening and outdoor related projects. Come join the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce and a host of local vendors at this informational and educational event. You can gather ideas to improve your home, learn new gardening techniques, and so much more.
Several vendors featuring products showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, recreation, gardening will be on hand for the expo. Admission is free for this two-day event. Booths will be open on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 9 am to 5 pm both days.
Come hungry to the Expo as there will be plenty of food offerings including awesome barbecue from the Bo.bbq Food Truck and wood fired pizza from Paddy’s Pizza Wagon. Free crafts and free bounce houses provided by Mesa Rentals will keep all the kids busy at the expo.
Be sure to stop by the chamber booth where you can register for door prizes including gorgeous flower baskets, soil and more! You don’t have to be present to win. You can also check out the schedule of presentations that will occur in the nearby tent.
Don’t miss this special annual event. Spring has sprung and the Spring Expo is sure to offer great ideas and products to get going on that home or garden project you’ve been thinking about all winter.
Join your neighbors and local vendors on the east side of the Lions Pavilion Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Spring Expo!
