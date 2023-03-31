Come to Crawford this summer and help celebrate the 44th annual Pioneer Days! Join the fun starting Thursday, June 8 with the highly anticipated old-fashioned melodrama. Watch "Fanny's Last Laugh" starting at 6:30 PM. Dessert will be provided, and tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance.
Keep the ball rolling Friday, June 9, by participating in the baking contest. Turn in your yummy treats at Crawford Town Hall from 9 am to 2 pm, judging will be from 2:30 to 3 pm. Dinner will be provided by the Crawford Fire Auxiliary and will start at 4:30 pm. During dinner this year's grand marshal and the king and queen will be introduced and the winners of the baking contest will also be announced! After dinner, starting at 6 pm, the live auction begins, filled with generous donations provided by Delta County businesses and supporters. If you have any questions or would like to donate, contact Auction Coordinator Cindy Felix at (919) 795-8968 or email her at clfelix@live.com.
The excitement starts early on Saturday, June 10 with the 5k run organized by the Crawford Montessori School. Prefer eating to running? The Fire Department Pancake Breakfast goes from 6 to 10:30 am. Vendors in the park open at 9 am and will be available till 4:00 pm.
A favorite tradition, The Pioneer Days Parade, begins at 10:00 am; this year's theme is "From Pioneer Days to Modern Ways." Anyone who graduated from the Crawford School (elementary or K-12) is invited to participate as an honored dignitary! Preregistration is required to help speed the process along. The cutoff date is June 5th. Once your application is received you will receive a location number in the parade lineup prior to this event. Any latecomers will find their place at the end of the parade route and their information will not be read by this year's announcer. Questions? Call or text Parade Coordinators, Tracey Murdoch (970) 275-8716 or Bonnie Dallas (303) 829-9393.
Back by popular demand, The outhouse races will begin immediately following the parade! Registration will be open until June 7; there will be no registering on the day of the event. If you’re not interested in building a racer, there will be a few outhouses available on a first come, first serve basis. Registration/waiver forms will be available on the Crawford Pioneer Days website. All participants must be at least 13 years old, and the waiver must be signed by all participants at the time of submission. For more information contact Outhouse Races Coordinator Bret Specht at (303) 885-6241.
Following the outhouse races will be the hay bale races! This year there will be separate divisions for adults and youth. Setup will be in the middle of the park so everyone can enjoy the fun! Each race is timed between two contestants at a time; first, second, and third place will then compete for the grand prize. Prizes will be awarded after all the races are completed. For more information contact Connie Layton at 970-874-5954.
Don’t forget to stay for the fireworks starting at dusk at the Crawford State Park! All forms for each event can be found on the website crawfordpioneerdays.com.
For more information contact Michelle Specht at (303) 507-1075 or Collenette Vervloet at (970) 691-5457.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.