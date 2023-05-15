Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The May-June StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Water: The Life Blood of Agriculture presented by the Black Mesa CattleWomen. Learn about local water and the many irrigation methods used to water crops in the North Fork. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you!
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The May-June StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Giraffes Say: How Are You? / ¿Cómo estás? by Angela Dominguez. When two giraffe friends find a baby ostrich, they have some questions. Is baby ostrich hungry? Shy? Tired? Ostrich says no! So how does she feel? Friendship awaits in this book about feelings, expressed both in English and in Spanish. Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you!
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The May-June StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is I Need a Hug/Necessito un Abrazo by Aaron Blabey. A tiny porcupine just wants a cuddle. All of the other animals turn him away because of his prickly spikes. But finally, the porcupine meets an animal who’s happy to hug — a snake! Un diminuto puercoespín solo quiere que lo acurruquen, pero los demás animales huyen de él a causa de sus espinas. Por suerte, al final el puercoespín encuentra a un animal que está dispuesto a darle un abrazo… ¡una serpiente! Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you!
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss. The May-June StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is My Heart Fills with Happiness / Mi Corazón se Llena de Alegría by Monique Gray Smith. The sun on your face. The smell of warm bannock baking in the oven. Holding the hand of someone you love. What fills your heart with happiness? This beautiful board book, with illustrations from celebrated artist Julie Flett, serves as a reminder for little ones and adults alike to reflect on and cherish the moments in life that bring us joy. Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you!
