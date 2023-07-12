Mosquito bites are more than an irritation — they can cause serious illnesses that sometimes turn fatal. West Nile Virus (WNV) is a type of virus that mostly infects birds but can also infect horses and humans. WNV is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. The mos-quitoes then bite people or horses. Most people who get infected with WNV will not have any symptoms; 1 in 5 infect people will have mild flu-like symptoms. About 1 of every 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illness, including paralysis. People over age 50 are most at risk for severe illness.
Usually, symptoms start 2 to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Milder symptoms include fever, body aches, headache, joint pain or a rash; sever symptoms in- clude severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, paralysis, high fever, muscle weakness or tremors.
The key to staying healthy is preventing mosquito bites—that’s where the community can help! Remember the
Four R's:
REPEL mosquitoes using EP A- registered insect repellent
REMOVE standing water fr om your home and yard
REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens
REMIND your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety
The Town’s mosquito abatement program is a community-driven effort, relying on Cedaredge residents to mitigate their own properties and help keep neighbors safe by actively treating standing water with larvacide, which kills mosquito breeds before they hatch. From June through Sep- tember, the Town is giving away FREE larvacide dunks to all residents. The dunks may be picked up at Town Hall (235 W Main St.); Cedaredge Police Department (140 NW 2nd St.); and Cedaredge Golf Course (500 SE Jay Ave.) during regular business hours at each location. Dunks may also be purchased at Big John’s Ace Hardware (970-856- 3185) or CropwoRx (970-835-3335).
